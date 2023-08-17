There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

Whether you're looking for a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or more, there are usually plenty of options.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Bramble

Bramble (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Not stated

Breed - Border Terrier

Colour - Grey/Tan

If you want to adopt Bramble you can view their full profile here.

Bramble is a dog that came into the care of Danaher Animal Home with no previous history and is now looking for new owners.

He would need a quiet and calm home to help him settle and build up a bond with his new family.

Additionally, he can be unsure about meeting new people so it may require more than the usual three meets to make sure Bramble is comfortable and happy with his new home.

Dave

Dave (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Four/five years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - Black/Brown

If you want to adopt Dave you can view their full profile here.

Dave is described as being a bit on the "shy side" but can be very playful once he gets to know you.

Like most lurchers, Dave loves other dogs and would happily share his new home with another dog, or would love to be able to socialise with other friendly dogs out on walks.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "If you are looking for an all-rounder, easy going and affectionate new friend then Dave may be the one for you! Why not fill out an application form and we'll go from there!"

Toast

Toast (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - 10 years old

Breed - Domestic shorthair

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Toast you can view their full profile here.

Toast is a cat who is described as being "very nervous" at times so will need a slow approach with new owners.

She would benefit from starting off in one room in the house and gradually being allowed to explore further over time.

Toast would need to be the only cat in a home and would benefit from going into a home with adults and older children.

Marjoram and Basil

Marjoram and Basil (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female (Marjoram) and Male (Basil)

Age - Adult

Breed - English Mix (Marjoram) and Lionhead cross (Basil)

Colour - Brown/Grey

If you want to adopt Marjoram and Basil you can view their full profile here.

Marjoram and Basil are on the lookout for a home together as they are described as "truly inseparable".

Danaher Animal Home say: "If you have the marital home these newly weds are looking for and could help give them the honeymoon they deserve please submit and interest form for them and hopefully we'll give this Mr and Mrs the best happy ever after of all time."

They are listed as being suitable for first-time owners and families with young children.