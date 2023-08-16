DOMESTIC violence was one of the main reasons police officers were called out in Tendring last month, figures have revealed.
During July, Essex Police investigated 333 reports of domestic violence incidents across the district.
Officers also attended 211 mental health related incidents, responded to 73 reports of missing people, and investigated 132 reports of anti-social behaviour.
A joint partnership between the force and Tendring Council has seen reports of anti-social behaviour drop by almost 35 per cent in the last year.
District commander Ch Insp Ella Latham said officers will continue working with partners “to get to the root causes of persistent offending”.
