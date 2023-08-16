The Dengie Emergency Services and Country Show made a big return this year after its success in 2022.

The event had doubled the number of visitors from last year, with about 600 people attending.

Vehicle- unique vehicle at the event (Image: Dengie Emergency Services and Country Show)

Fire engines from Burnham fire station were at the event as well as Essex Police.

A total of £800 was raised and donated to the Salvation Army in appreciation for the support the charity gives to firefighters during emergencies.

Event organiser and Burnham fire station crew manager Jon Vincent said: “I want to give back to a charity that is unrecognised.

“They support the emergency services during big incidents, which is not something that a lot of people know.

“They supply us with refreshments and welfare - we are very appreciative of their help.”

Displays of emergency service vehicles, classic cars, trucks, tractors, farming machinery and more were at the show.

Display- firefighters show how they would free a casualty from a vehicle (Image: Dengie Emergency Services and Country Show)

Essex Police donated a number of cars for the fire service to carry out road traffic collision demonstrations, to show the public how they free casualties trapped in a vehicle.

Mr Vincent said: “It’s one of the reasons I wanted to hold the show, because you get to see a lot that you wouldn’t normally see.

“We had an absolutely abysmal wet week in the build-up to the show.

“Saturday was soaking but we still had kids coming out in their rain boots and coats.

“I couldn’t believe that people still wanted to come out in the bad weather.

Learning- youngsters learnt about the emergency services at the show (Image: Dengie Emergency Services and Country Show)

“It was disheartening to have the bad weather but waking up on Sunday morning to blue skies was a sigh of relief and it was a really good day.

“Without our sponsors, we wouldn’t be able to put the show on as it costs so much with insurance, toilets etc.

“Thank you to G&B Finch Asheldam, Sonic Rail Services, Scott Parsons Landscaping Services, C & H Skip Hire, BF Ground Maintenance, LJ transportation, Saint Construct and Development, and Fire Service Second Life Equipment and Disposal.

“The show will go on again next year, on Saturday, August 3, and Sunday, August 4.”