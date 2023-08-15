A crew from Clacton RNLI Lifeboat Station was called to reports of a motor vessel in distress on Saturday, August 12.

They rushed out just after 9.15pm to find the boat reported to be close to Jaywick’s Martello tower.

On arrival, they found no boat and were later given two more locations from the coastguard before eventually locating a 36ft motor cruiser just off Jaywick Beach.

They found the owner of the boat to be “fit and well” and they worked to tow the vessel back to a mooring in Brightlingsea.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “The crew launched their Atlantic 85 class lifeboat David Porter MPS into moderate sea conditions and headed directly to the reported location, approximately 3 nautical miles south of Jaywick’s Martello tower, but upon arrival, a search was conducted but no vessel was found.

“The crew was then provided another location via the coastguard, which was searched with nothing found, and finally a third location where the crew successfully located the vessel, a 36ft motor cruiser, just off Jaywick beach.

“Talking with the owner, who was found to be fit and well, the crew agreed a plan to tow the vessel back to a mooring in Brightlingsea where it would be secured for the night.

“The crew established a tow line and successfully towed the vessel from Mersea Stone to Brightlingsea Marina."