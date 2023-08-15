Volunteer crews from Clacton RNLI Lifeboat station were called to reports of the inflatable boat requiring assistance 240 metres off Coopers Beach in East Mersea on Wednesday, August 9.

The volunteers launched their Atlantic 85 class lifeboat ‘David Porter MPS’ and rushed to the scene just after 5.30pm.

They approached the boat and found a fisherman on board who had tied the boat to a speed marker buoy.

The RNLI crew provided safety advice to the fisherman, telling him the boat was “unsuitable for the sea conditions in the area”.

However, he made the decision to stay where he was and the volunteers eventually stood down and headed back to the lifeboat station.

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “The volunteer crew launched their Atlantic 85 class lifeboat into slight and clear sea conditions at headed directly to the reported location near Coopers beach and upon arrival located the vessel, a small inflatable boat that had been tied to a speed marker buoy with a single occupant who was fishing.

“The crew approached the owner to provide some safety advice, specifically to advise that the inflatable vessel was unsuitable for the sea conditions in the area, but the occupant was happy to remain at the location.

“After communication with the coastguard the crew were stood down.”