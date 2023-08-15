The weather was set fair for visitors who flocked to the pier for a host of attractions, live music, children’s entertainment, free fireworks and a special £10 unlimited rides only wristband.

The wristband was available across three nights for the first time and proved a great hit with customers.

Stilt walkers were also brought in to strut their stuff on both Saturday and Sunday.

The Clacton Carnival Association team were on site on Friday night with their collection buckets and were headed up by mascot Honey Bear who was a huge favourite with his young fans.

The carnival coffers provide support for local groups and charities and will be further boosted by a donation from the pier’s owners.

Pier director Billy Ball said it was good to see so many people about enjoying themselves across the whole weekend.

“It really felt like summer had arrived at last – albeit a bit later than we had hoped,” he added.

“We had a steady flow of customers and there was a real buzz about the town.

"We were delighted to team up with the carnival association once again this year and I would like to praise them for all their efforts.”

Pier mascot, Sidney the Seagull, took part in the carnival mascot Race on Sunday and finished a creditable third.

Paul Townend, Chairman of Clacton Carnival Association, said the recent collaboration with the pier started three years ago.

“They stepped in to help when we had to cancel our procession due to Covid regulations and it has progressed from there,” he said. “However, it was on the pier that the carnival first started some 101 years ago.”

The pier will be hosting its next free fireworks display on Saturday (Aug 19) at around 9.30pm and the £10 rides only wristband offer is to be repeated from 6pm to close.