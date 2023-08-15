Lyndon Holmes from Walton, and Lesley Parmenter, Joan Overett and Vals Wiseman, from Frinton, volunteer for the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) shop in Connaught Avenue.

The group has found purpose in giving their time to the job and is encouraging others to join too.

Former hairdresser Lesley, who enjoys looking after the bric-a-brac section, said: “Volunteering is something I thoroughly enjoy.

“It gets me out of the house and it’s nice meeting people and making friends. I look forward to seeing the others and catching-up.

“Everyone seems to enjoy visiting our shop and customers are always overwhelmingly positive and complimentary."

Volunteering has offered the group of four more structure, which they say is easily lost when retired.

Former district nurse Lyndon said: “We’ve all got certain skills and interests and it’s nice to invest them in something as positive as this.

“For instance, I’m an avid reader and love helping customers if they have any particular requests with books."

EACH supports children and young people living with life-threatening conditions across Cambridgeshire, Essex, Norfolk and Suffolk.

Volunteers are always welcome and interested people can contact the Frinton team to join by visiting each.org.uk.