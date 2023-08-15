Stansted care home residents who have just celebrated their 73rd anniversary have shared their secrets to a happy marriage.
Derek Shaw, 98, and his wife Dorothy, 94, live at Mountfitchet House and marked their anniversary on Friday, August 11.
The couple met in their early 20s when they bonded over their shared love of tennis, at their home town of Totteridge.
Derek said: "I was only 24 when we first met but, even then, I knew Dorothy was the one for me!"
Dorothy added: "It’s been a wonderful seven decades, we’ve had some wonderful experiences and we’ve made some incredible memories together – as well as learning that tolerance is definitely the best virtue!"
Throughout the years, Derek and Dorothy have been on trips to Malta, France, Germany, Spain and Cornwall - which they unanimously agreed was their favourite location.
To celebrate their milestone, the team at Mountfitchet House decorated the home with banners and balloons, and the home's head chef surprised them with a romantic lunch.
Home manager Joanna Duke said: "They are a wonderful couple, with lots of wisdom about building a strong and successful marriage that I think we could all learn from.
"The atmosphere in the home was wonderful and prompted many residents to reminisce and share fond memories of their own weddings. Happy anniversary Derek and Dorothy!"
