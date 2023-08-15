On Sunday morning, just before 9.30am, Clacton RNLI volunteer crews received a call of a report of a large 42ft motor vessel declaring a mayday distress call.

The volunteer crew launched into action and headed directly to the reported location between Clacton and Gunfleet sands windfarm.

It was additionally reported the vessel had engine failure and had no steering with two people and pets onboard.

En route to the reported location the crew established radio communications with the vessel and a new location was provided, approximately one nautical mile northeast of the wallet spit way.

Upon arrival at the scene, a lifeboat crew member was safely transferred to the vessel and found the engine - despite being in working order - had overheated.

Further investigation found the vessel’s steering was defective.

The crew and coast guard downgraded the call priority from mayday to pan-pan status.

They escorted the vessel to outer Crouch buoy number four before retrieving their crew member back onto the lifeboat and passing the vessel and occupants into the care of a flank station from Burnham-on-Sea.