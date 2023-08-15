The viral hydration and energy drinks will be back on Aldi shelves from Thursday.

The drinks, in the Specialbuys section, will be sold for £1.99 but have availability, with Aldi warning that once they are gone, they are gone.

Prime Hydration, which is 10% coconut water, contains electrolytes, B vitamins and BCAAs, has zero sugar and around 20 calories per bottle.

Aldi shoppers can choose from four different flavours, including Tropical Punch, Blue Raspberry, Lemon Lime, and Ice Pop.

Prime Hydration and Prime Energy will return to Aldi shelves this week (Image: Aldi)

Also returning to shelves, Prime Energy will be available for shoppers who are 16 and over in six refreshing flavours.

The drink, which contains 140mg of caffeine, also contains zero sugar and is vegan friendly, whilst coming in at around 10 calories per can. Flavours include Blue Raspberry, Lemon Lime, Orange Mango, Strawberry Watermelon, Ice Pop and Tropical Punch.

Find out where you can get Prime near you

With such high demand, Prime has been selling out quickly, with many bottles appearing for sale elsewhere at a much-heightened price.

If you have been on the lookout for where you can get a bottle, Prime now has its own stock checker app that reveals where you can find the drink across the UK.

The app costs £0.89 to download, but codes to get it for free are regularly posted on the Prime Tracker UK Twitter account.

What is Prime?





The drink comes in a number of different flavours including Lemon Lime, Tropical Punch, Ice Pop and Blue Raspberry.

The drink is made up of 10 per cent coconut water and 825 milligrams of electrolytes.

On the website, the YouTube stars wrote: “We created PRIME to showcase what happens when rivals come together as brothers and business partners to fill the void where great taste meets function. ​

“We dropped our first product, PRIME Hydration in 2022 and since then, we've continued to worked countless hours to expand in retailers, reach new markets and formulate new products we know you'll love.​

“We’ve been humbled by the process of creating a real brand & surpassing some of the biggest beverage companies in the world. As underdogs, we always cherish the opportunity to show the world what’s possible.​

“Now that we’re both fighting for the same team, we truly believe the sky is the limit.”