Baldwins has launched a new shop in Brightlingsea, having also previously opened stores in Stowmarket and Ipswich.

Over the years, they have established a business in Dovercourt, Mersea Island and Halstead, the latter being mainly a school uniform store.

Baldwins of Brightlingsea offers a range of ladies fashions, accessories, handbags, luggage, jewellery, underwear, nightwear, footwear, along with men's fashion accessories.

Home products are also available, including beds, mattresses, headboards, bedding, duvets, pillows, cushions and curtains.

As well as this, they also provide a ‘back to school’ range of non-logo uniforms for local Brightlingsea schools, skirts, trousers, shoes, shirts and blouses,

Kevin Baldwin founded the business after more than 25 years’ service with the East of England Co-op.

In the last 6 years of his tenure, Kevin held the position of specialist retail area controller and store manager of Colchester’s co-op department store in Long Wyre Street.

His family have a history in Brightlingsea as Kevin’s aunt Kay Baldwin owned a hairdressing business, Mayfair, in the area for a number of years.

To find out more information visit baldwins-departmentstores.co.uk