Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Aldi, Lidl, Morrisons, and Asda are all in search of new members of staff for their stores across the country.

There are a multitude of jobs on offer ranging from store managers to delivery drivers, and cleaners to food preppers.

These are the supermarkets hiring right now, and some of the opportunities they are offering.

Tesco vacancies

Tesco has numerous job opportunities available at the moment throughout different parts of the UK, ranging from customer assistant roles to shift manager positions and delivery driver vacancies.

At the time of publication (August 15), Tesco has more than 3,000 roles that they are looking to fill.

To apply, go here.

Sainsbury’s vacancies

Vacancies at Sainsbury’s can be viewed here.

There are currently 437 job opportunities available at either Sainsbury’s or an Argos store.

The roles, available across various parts of the UK, include store managers, nightshift workers, customer assistants and more.

Lidl vacancies

The supermarket chain have a variety of roles up for grabs in all corners of the country.

At the time of publication (August 15), Lidl have a total of 619 jobs available nationwide.

To see the full list of jobs and apply, visit here.

Aldi vacancies

Aldi currently has 100 store assistant roles available at stores across the UK.

The current vacancies can be viewed on Aldi’s job site, here.

The starting salary for the store assistant role is between £11.40 and £12.30 per hour.

Asda vacancies

Asda has numerous job opportunities available at the moment, ranging from customer assistant roles to security positions and delivery driver vacancies.

At the time of publication (August 15), Asda has more than 400 roles that they are looking to fill in various stores across the UK.

To apply, go to: https://www.asda.jobs/vacancy/find/results/.

Morrisons vacancies

The supermarket has a number of roles currently open for application which can be viewed here.

At the time of publication (August 15), Morrisons has almost 1,300 vacancies it is looking to fill.

The available roles include customer assistant and store manager positions.

There are also openings for engineers and shift manager roles, among more opportunities.