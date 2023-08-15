Greater Anglia train services have been suspended between Manningtree and Ipswich after a tree fell onto the railway.

The rail operator reported the tree had struck a train before blocking the line.

It warned services may be cancelled, delayed, or revised until further notice.

Trains from Liverpool Street to Ipswich and Norwich are currently terminating at Colchester, while Norwich to Liverpool Street services are ending an Ipswich and Ipswich to Liverpool Street services are starting at Colchester.

A statement on the Greater Anglia website reads: “Network Rail staff are en route to remove the tree, whilst the train that reported the tree will be checked by engineers.

“We are currently trying to source buses to operate a rail replacement bus service between Ipswich and Manningtree.”