On August 13 at around 10.30pm, HM Coastguard requested the launch of the Walton and Frinton all-weather lifeboat.

The yacht’s three crew members called for help after being unable to start their engine.

They had spent the day sailing from the continent but with darkness upon them, concerns grew that their batteries would fail.

In turn, this would also deprive them of navigation lights and other systems required to return make it safely through the busy harbour.

A spokesperson from RNLI said: “Walton and Frinton lifeboat crew quickly located the yacht just to the north of The Naze using radio direction finding equipment and safely assisted the casualty vessel past the busy container port at Felixstowe and into Shotley Marina.

“A Coastguard team from Holbrook met the yacht at Shotley to assist them through the lock and into a berth alongside the pontoons.

“The Tamar class lifeboat Irene Muriel Rees then returned to its berth in Titchmarsh Marina around 1.30am on Monday.

“After mooring up and preparing the lifeboat for service again the crew were then able to return home to their beds.”