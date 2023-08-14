Retired teacher Stephen Chitty, 70, from Watford, started his 40-day national tour on Monday, June 26, using his free bus pass while raising money and awareness of Mercy Ships, an international Christian charity his daughter has volunteered with since 2013.

It was in Frinton in 1973 that the then 20-year-old met his wife-to-be while volunteering at the annual Christian event held for children in the resort, then called CSSM.

Stephen said: “We were helping there 50 years ago and we fell in love. I headed to the Frinton Mission tent which was on the greensward and was grateful for the shared memories of people there and they also gave me some cash donations for my Mercy Ships challenge.”

The dad-of-two caught the 105 bus from Colchester after staying at the University of Essex, which took him to Frinton railway gates. From there he walked to many familiar places and it brought back many special memories.

During his epic journey, the 70-year-old travelled on 117 different buses over more than 1,650 miles and slept in 30 different beds. On his challenge, he wore Mercy Ships T-shirts and handed out leaflets about the charity’s work to the people he met.

Stephen said: “I was amazed by the kindness and generosity of the people I met. Travelling on your own for 40 days can be quite lonely but it was a true bonus to meet so many lovely people and go to so many places I have not been before. So many people spoke to me and asked me about Mercy Ships when they saw my T-shirt.”

He has been overwhelmed by the kindness of strangers on his journey with people offering him a bed for the night, hot meals and even an AirBnB in Dover letting him stay for free.

Mercy Ships uses hospital ships to deliver free, world-class healthcare services, including surgery and medical training, to strengthen and support countries in the developing world that need it most.

His daughter Lizzie Chitty, a nurse who works at Nottingham University Hospital, volunteered for the seventh time on one of the charity’s hospital ships this May in Senegal, West Africa. She has previously volunteered for Mercy Ships in Guinea, Cameroon, Madagascar, Republic of Congo and Benin.

On his return, friends and supporters came to greet him at Watford where he started his journey on Monday June 26th before travelling around the country. He was also raising money for charity CAP (Christians Against Poverty).

He added: “I really appreciate all those who have been sponsoring me and giving me a bed for the night and also for all the support I received, including all those who prayed for me on my journey. I have raised £1,900 so far and it is still coming in.”

Stephen said he knew how crucial the work of Mercy Ships is from what his daughter has told him of her experiences while volunteering.

Lizzie, who was among 50 British and Irish crew members who volunteered with a global crew in Senegal.

She said: “My dad wanted to do something special to mark his 70th birthday with each of his three children. He came with me to see the Global Mercy when it was in Rotterdam before it headed to Senegal to treat patients and he was amazed. He really wanted to do something meaningful to support Mercy Ships.”

The charity’s newest hospital ship, the Global Mercy, will shortly be stationed in Sierra Leone to bring more life-transforming surgery and training.

To sponsor Stephen visit justgiving.com/page/stephen-chitty.