The Clacton Trax skatepark was proudly opened to the public with a festive ribbon-cutting ceremony and a skate jam.

After undergoing a £255,000 revamp, the park is now equipped with transition features like a bowled mini ramp, a quarter pipe hip and a spacious street section with a pyramid feature.

The action group Save our Skatepark had input in the design, leaving the skate group very satisfied with the outcome.

Steven Taylor, a member of the Save our Skatepark group, said: “I’d like to say how nice it is to see everyone and everything come together so that future generations have somewhere to use and make the memories and friends I made growing up.

“We now have three generations which will use the park. It's a great place to meet friends and make memories. And we are so pleased it is finally finished and now the next generation can do the same”.

Free introductory sessions were offered on the day, and skaters could compete for a prize for the best trick.

Josh Lane has been using the skate park since he was a child.

He said: "I was part of raising money for the skatepark to be built originally back in 2003.

"I remember doing a sponsored skate from Clacton Pier to Walton Pier and back again.

"I remember the day the gates of the skatepark were first opened in 2005, I had won the ‘Name the skatepark competition’, so I was the one who actually named the park TRAX.

"18 years later, now aged 31, I’m just as excited for the park to reopen as it did when I was at 13.

"Clacton skatepark was undoubtedly the biggest part of my life. I’m looking forward to my son growing up using the park, making lifelong friends and countless memories as I did.”

Ivan Henderson, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the new facility would be a great asset to skaters.

He added: "The skatepark will offer a safe space for wheeled sports whilst promoting the benefits of physical activity for those not involved in traditional team sports."

The Trax skatepark is located next to Clacton Leisure Centre.