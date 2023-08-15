JD Sports stores across the country have been put on high alert after hundreds of trouble-making teenagers descended on a branch in central London.

The mass gathering – which resulted in nine arrests - came after videos were published on Snapchat and TikTok urging yobs to ransack the Oxford Street store.

Since then warnings have been issued over the possibility of splinter groups co-ordinating robberies at other stores outside of the capital.

Store - JD Sports in Lion Walk Shopping Centre (Image: Public)

In north Essex, JD Sports has one shop in Colchester’s Lion Walk Shopping Centre two shops in Clacton, both in the town centre and at the Clacton Shopping Village.

Martin Leatherdale, who manages Lion Walk, has now moved to reassure shoppers and workers alike over fears the city’s store could also be targeted.

He said: “Despite a small spike in anti-social behaviour with some local minors recently, we are not worried about this in Colchester.

“We have been fortunate Essex Police has a very robust, overt and covert presence in the city centre and deal with threats extremely proactively.

“There isn’t a gang problem in our city that is evident in places like London.

“We are fortunate to have a state of the art flagship store and team in Colchester, with the latest anti-theft technology.

“Of course we have high visibility on site security teams and CCTV to support the police and our partners.

“Colchester is, and will remain a safe place to shop, these viral videos only serve to cause unnecessary panic and anxieties.

“I have every confidence in our capability and vigilance to safely detect and deter any threat.”

Crackdown - Martin Leatherdale, Lion Walk Shopping Centre manager (Image: Newsquest)

In Clacton, meanwhile, the town’s Counter Crime Partnership vowed to conduct extra unmarked patrols in and around its seaside JD branches.

Scott Pepper, lead control room officer, said: “We have asked an unmarked Tendring Security patrol to check on Clacton Shopping Village and the town centre.

“We do know this TikTok thing can be a problem though as A&G furniture in Old Road had a group of youths causing damage and videoing the event about two weeks ago.”

Bosses at JD Sports declined to comment, while Essex Police stressed any disorder would be dealt with accordingly.