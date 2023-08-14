Appearing via video link from HMP Chelmsford and HMP Peterborough on Tuesday, Aaron Tomlin and Shaan Mitchell both received prison sentences for multiple offences of fraud by false representation, as well as theft and burglary.

The two could be seen flexing their arms and blowing kisses to each other over the video link before the sentencing hearing took place.

The offences took place over several months in late 2022 and early 2023, with one offence involving the attempted burglary of Brunch in Colchester which cost the business hundreds of pounds in damages.

Tomlin, from Jaywick, admitted three counts of fraud by false representation, one count of theft, and one count of burglary.

Mitchell, from Colchester, admitted two counts of fraud by false representation, one count of theft, and one count of burglary.

Though the two had entered guilty pleas at the earliest opportunity, both responded with “no comment” when they were questioned by police earlier this year.

Hannah Wilson, prosecuting, told the court 35-year-old Mitchell had 19 previous convictions relating to 53 previous offences dating back to 2003, and was already serving a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for two years.

Tomlin, Wilson said, had 23 convictions for 16 offences and was on licence at the time the offences were committed.

Olivia Rawlings, defending, said Mitchell had a history of drug use, relapsed after her father died, and resorted to stealing – with one theft involving a laptop worth more than £1,000 – to fund her habit.

Ms Rawlings added: “She has been doing well in prison and started a personal training course – she’s incredibly sorry and wants to come out or prison a better person with her habits under control.”

Emma Kutner, defending, said Tomlin had shown “real remorse” for his crimes.

Recorder Frost said she would give Mitchell the lowest possible jail term in the circumstances, which was 56 weeks, of which she would serve 26 before serving the second half on licence.

Tomlin was then sentenced to 24 weeks in jail, but will serve 12 weeks in custody.