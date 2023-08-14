The club meet on Thursdays in their Dovercourt dojo and on August 13 they participated in the East Anglian Fours competition.

The participants were separated into six distinct groups.

Group one included competitors between eight and 12-years-old with a maximum grade of 6th mon.

Meanwhile, group six contained masters aged 30 and above who had to be ranked at 1st kyu and above.

Success - Ryan Petchey and Hayden Hemingway took home medals (Image: Dovercourt Judo Club)

Taking place in Thetford, multiple club members took home medals for their efforts.

Ryan Petchey won a bronze medal in the adults 75kg category while Hayden Hemingway took home a silver medal in the boys under 31kg category.

Meanwhile, Freyja Searle won silver in the girls under 12s 52kg+ category and Kiana Beckham also earned a silver medal in the girls under 12s under 30kg category.

Sensei Shaun Bullman said he was ‘very proud’ of the hard work and effort his students put into the competition.

He added: “Days like Sunday are very rewarding for the children and adults who take part as a coach.

“We are now looking forward to our next competition in September.”