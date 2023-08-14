The sun shone down as Clacton Carnival processed along the seafront from West Road car park to Victoria Road.

The joyful procession filled the streets and showcased imaginative floats, performances and marching bands.

A large audience enjoyed the festive parade on Saturday to watch the event which was organised by the Clacton Carnival Committee.

One of the highlights of the day was the carnival’s judging of participants.

Here are this year’s winners:

Essex Pedal Power (charitable and voluntary organisations)

Clacton Community Theatre Group (humorous and non-charitable groups)

Play Paws Doggy Day Care and Play Paws Empawrium (local trade and industries)

Wickford (Queen’s float)

Burnham on Crouch (Queen of Queens)

ACES Performance Academy (Majorettes)

Maldon (Princes of Princesses)

Tendring Coastal Community Group (best dressed local registered charity float)

1st Clacton Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Senior Section (theme holidays, festivals and celebrations)

Kimberley Primmer, procession chairman said: “We had a huge amount of support from the community wanting to enter a whole range of different floats this year.

"All entries added so much colour, enjoyment and enthusiasm to an event that benefits so many in the community. We hope this shows that you don’t need a big float to take part and have fun”

Paul Townend, carnival chairman, highlighted the works of the volunteers.

He said: “I would also like to thank our volunteers, without their help in closing roads so the procession can safely pass, we wouldn't be able to hold our procession. They do such a great job in keeping everyone safe”.

The carnival festivities are continuing throughout the week with the infamous egg throwing competition and beer dig on the beach on Wednesday, August 16 and quiz night with the Clacton Round Table on Friday, August 18, at the Clacton Railway Club.