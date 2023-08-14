A MAN has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Clacton in the early hours of this morning.
Police were called after the incident took place in Talbot Road.
A spokesman for Essex Police said police and an ambulance arrived shortly after 5.15 am on Monday, August 14, in Brooklands Gardens, Jaywick.
The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital for further care.
A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH.
He remains in custody.
- More to follow.
