A MAN has been taken to hospital after a serious assault in Clacton in the early hours of this morning. 

Police were called after the incident took place in Talbot Road. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said police and an ambulance arrived shortly after 5.15 am on Monday, August 14, in Brooklands Gardens, Jaywick. 

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital for further care. 

A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH. 

He remains in custody. 

  • More to follow. 