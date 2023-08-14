The Naze Protection Society will hold its Save the Naze party on August 20 at the iconic Naze Tower, in Walton, with a view of raising vital funding.

The Naze is famous for its clay cliffs, but they have long been under threat from the devastating impact of coastal erosion.

Work has recently been completed to install several stone-filled gabions to protect eroding flood defences at the north-east corner of the site.

The non-profit organisation is now looking to raise tens of thousands of pounds to contribute to the cost of further repairs to the old tamarisk wall at the bottom of the Naze.

In order to generate the funding, the society has curated a new programme of activities, starting with its Save the Naze Party.

Campaigner - David Eagle, chairman of the Naze Protection Society (Image: Newsquest)

David Eagle, chairman of the Naze Protection Society, said: "We are a tiny charity, working with key partners in the community supporting projects alongside Tendring Council, and as part of the Naze Management Board.

“All monies raised by the charity are given generously by the local community supporting events, collection boxes, the market stall in Walton every Thursday, and by local business sponsors and donors.

"Looking to the future, the charity will be launching a membership scheme this year to build on its popularity and to support the delivery of practical projects alongside the Naze Management Board.

"The Naze is a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and a much-loved local amenity.”

The latest effort to stabilise the cliffs comes a year after it was suggested the site would be on the brink of collapse if urgent action was not taken.

Crumbling - Efforts are being made to save the Naze's cliffs

Speaking previously Mr Eagle said: "Funding sea defences on the Naze is difficult, particularly post-Covid and in the current economic climate.

"Erosion is wearing away the Naze every day to a point where we have reached a crisis."

The party, taking place between 12pm and 5pm, will be filled with a range of activities, including a treasure hunt, children's fancy dress, games, stalls and a tombola.