Ruben Jones, seven, walked eight miles from Walton to Clacton, all to raise money for Dementia UK.

He was joined by his mum, three aunties, grandmother, sister, cousin, uncle and a family friend.

His great-grandmother Peggy - known as Nana Peg - had previously been diagnosed with dementia.

Peggy died on July 20, just weeks before Ruben planned to undertake his challenge.

Rather than being deterred, the family decided to do the walk in Peggy’s memory.

Despite their generational differences, Ruben and Peggy are said to have had a very close relationship.

Louise Robinson, Ruben’s aunt, said: “It was completely Ruben’s idea.

“He decided to raise money on behalf of Dementia UK because of how badly his nan was affected.

Tribute - Ruben raised money for Dementia UK in honour of his Nana Peg (Image: Louise Robinson)

“Then, his nan passed away and we decided to do it in memory of her.”

Ruben’s initial fundraising goal was £300, however, he has made more than £1,000 at the time of writing.

This came together through donations from family, friends, members of his school community and kind strangers putting money in Ruben’s donation bucket on the day.

After choosing Dementia UK as their cause, the family got in touch and received buckets and banners to use.

Ruben chose the eight-mile stretch as he wanted to walk by the sea and had planned on doing eight miles in any case.

Support (l to r): mum Evie, sister Bella - Rose, cousin Riley, aunt Beth, grandmother Liza, Ruben and aunt Louise (Image: Louise Robinson)

Having now ticked off this particular fundraiser, Ruben is now looking ahead to what challenge he can take on next in memory of his late nan.

Louise said: “We as a family are incredibly proud of Ruben. His nana Peg would be very, very proud of him.”

“As a family, we’ve decided to complete a fundraising event every year on behalf of Nana Peg.”

To donate to Ruben's fundraiser for Dementia UK visit tinyurl.com/4th5csx3