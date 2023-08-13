Large groups were broken up dozens of times and arrests were made after a dispersal order was issued in Southend on Thursday August 10.

Police patrolling the city centre and seafront used a dispersal order 27 times to break up large groups and arrested three people.

Speaking to the Echo on Friday, multiple traders raised concerns that issues around violence and anit-social behaviour on Southend seafront will start to put families coming to the city - and ultimately reducing trade in their businesses.

Tia Merrin, manager at Bobby Jo’s Diner on Eastern Esplanade, has seen a fall in the number of visitors.

Affecting business - Booby Jo's Diner staff Beth Schaar and Shannon Bird (Image: Newsquest staff)

She has been manager for six years at the American style diner, which opened in 2010, and she works alongside staff members Beth Schaar and Shannon Bird.

“It hasn’t been very busy this summer, I think the big groups of people turning up has been putting families off from visiting. We usually have more tourists who stay at local hotels who come here to eat, it’s a shame.

"The police are dispersing crowds now, but it’s been going on for weeks. I think the eastern end of the esplanade has been more affected by the disturbances.”

A spokesperson for Sunspot Amusements is concern that Southend is being dubbed a "trouble spot" unnecessarily.

“The trend for using social media to plan large gatherings is not just happening in Southend, it’s happened in Grays, Manchester, Oxford Street. There’s a danger that if it is seen as just a Southend problem it could affect the City’s family friendly reputation.

“Seeing how the police dispersed the crowds this week, and the plans in place, we feel confident about it is being handled.”

Some "traders fear this summer has been the "perfect storm" of disappointment as poor weather and rising prices, combined with a threat of trouble has caused issues.

Twenty One owner - Elwira Middleton (Image: Gaz De Vere)

Elwira Middleton, owner of Twenty One, on Pier Approach, said: “It has been a difficult summer for us, you can’t predict the weather and when the weather is not good it really affects how busy we are.

“That coupled with rising costs and trouble on the seafront, it’s a perfect storm for businessowners.”