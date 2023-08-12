Throughout the summer holidays Community Voluntary Service Tendring (CVST) has been hosting fun days in Clacton and Harwich.

The aim is to help keep families safe while at the beach during the summer.

Organiser Lee Knight, CVST's resilience manager, said: "For the first time last year we held summer safety events to help residents in the area stay safe and well through the warmer months.

"This year we were keen to continue that work and were pleased to provide families and residents in the Tendring area with free goodies and advice during the summer holidays.”

To kick off the event, CVST gave out free advice on how to stay safe in the sun, supplied suncream, sliders and water bottles while also giving guests a chance to win a prize in the raffle.

Thrilled - Sophie Southgate and daughter Paige Rowland, winners of the Harwich hamper (Image: Community Voluntary Services Tendring)

Winners of the Harwich raffle's grand prize, Sophie Southgate and daughter Paige Rowland, won a hamper full of fun beach activities and useful safety resources.

Winners of Clacton's hamper, Sarah Beasley and her family, enjoyed a voucher for Clacton Pier.

To really make the event, Morrisons donated free fruit to the cause and many other Tendring based services did their bit by supplying the safety days down by the seafront.

Support from the emergency services also helped to make the events happen, Essex Police supported by handing out free ice pops and Essex Fire Service provided residents with water safety advice.

Mr Knight added: “It was great to see so many people interested in our information of how to stay safe over summer and how to keep yourself well in the hotter months.

"A big thank you to Essex Police and Essex Fire and Rescue Service for joining us - here were many residents and children who found the water safety advice fascinating.”

For more information about the resilience team's projects visit: www.cvstendring.org.uk/what-we-do/resilience-project.