Michael Kitchner, 27, from Clacton and Annie Lockwood, 24, from St Osyth, are preparing to walk 100km in just one day to raise money for Sands, the stillbirth and neonatal death charity.

Sands supports anyone affected by the death of a baby and works to reduce the number of baby deaths through research.

Read more:

Michael and Annie are preparing for this mammoth challenge which is taking place on Sunday, September 3.

The couple plan to set off at midnight from St Osyth and then head to Clacton Pier and onto Jaywick and then to West Mersea.

Once they reach 50 kilometres, they will head back to their starting point.

This enduring 100km walk, which equates to around 62 miles, will take them about an incredible 22 hours.

Michael said: "This is an incredible challenge even when you are fit.

"We are going in not thinking about the endurance of this challenge, just that we need to get through to the finish and we are determined to do this.

"My very close friends lost their baby at 36 weeks, they were absolutely traumatised and I felt so emotional and devastated for them.

"Their loss will remain with them forever and so I decided to help them in the only way I know how to give to the charity that helped and supported them at that time."

For news updates straight to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter here.

Michael and Annie hope to raise around £2,000 for the stillborn charity.

The current donations stand at £285 plus £70 gift aid and with less than three weeks to go the couple are hoping they will meet their target.

To support the couple in their journey and raise money for Sands, visit their JustGiving page at shorturl.at/nADVY, or to find out more about the charity, visit sands.org.uk.