National Highways is working to rebuild the major route between junctions 25 and 26 at Marks Tey and Stanway respectively.

Workers will be closing the Colchester-bound A12 between the two junctions at 9pm this evening until 1am tomorrow.

From then, a full closure of the same carriageway will be enforced between the Marks Tey exit and entry slip road.

At 12am on Monday until 5am, the full Colchester-bound A12 will be closed between Marks Tey and Stanway.

Full diversion routes will be in place while the scheme continues.

A National Highways spokesman said: “We’re now halfway through our planned weekend closures to rebuild the A12 northbound carriageway around junction 25 Marks Tey.

“Unfortunately the heavy rain postponed our planned closure which was scheduled to take place last weekend, so we will notify you once this has been rearranged.

“We will, however, be continuing with the closure planned to take place this weekend.”