For the first time in 60 years, the iconic Jolly Roger Theatre will open its doors for the famous Seaside Special Variety Show for one weekend in September this year.

The Saturday afternoon will be filled with thrill and fun, with headliner Andy Greaves accompanied by friend Lewis the Stork, while international singer Annika Rands performs the best of the 60s, including Dusty Springfield and Cilla Black hits.

The show will also feature international duo Andante, with their unique act of multi-instrumental musical entertainment.

The show is supported by a live showband, including globally acclaimed musicians Michael Wooldridge and Dean Morris.

Tim Wardley, chairman of the National Piers Society, said: “This is a one-off, rolling back the years with prices of 20 years ago and the best entertainment of today.”

Tickets for the Saturday show can be booked in advance at cavalcadeproductions/clacton.

On Sunday, Clacton historian Norman Jacobs will offer a fascinating and entertaining guide through the town’s history.

It starts from the early days of the pier, which was built in 1871 and draws millions of visitors to the seaside resort every year, and the paddle streamer services up to becoming one of the UK’s most iconic coastal holiday destinations.

The talk is free and will be joined by conductor Gavin Henderson, a star of the music and arts world.

Pier director Billy Ball said: “This promises to be a very entertaining and interesting weekend in the Jolly Roger Theatre, the oldest significant building on the pier which dates back to 1893.

“It is something very different for us and a chance to truly celebrate Year of the Pier 2023.”

Clacton Pier remains a popular family attraction, housing a tenpin bowling alley and amusement arcades, as well as rides, adventure golf courses and a food and drink court.

A large event space offers a location for winter months and a dino safari attraction with a 4D cinema, known as Jurassic Pier, was added in May 2023.

The variety show will take place on Saturday, September 2, and the historical talk on Sunday, September 3, both at 2.30pm.