Almost 200 daisies have been planted in St Helena Hospice’s garden so far to raise money for the hospice.

Families who dedicated a daisy in memory of a loved one were invited to a special event at the hospice, in Barncroft Close, Highwoods, Colchester, to celebrate the lives of their relatives.

Sarah Rogers, of Clacton, attended with her husband Henri and children Jude and Evie to see the daisies planted in memory of her mum and dad.

Daisies - Jude and Evie dedicated flowers to their grandparents (Image: St Helena Hospice)

The family does anything they can to support St Helena after the hospice supported Sarah’s mum Sharon Daley following a diagnosis of terminal pancreatic cancer.

She said: “This event shows that people are still in the thoughts and memories of their loved ones, and they're not just gone and forgotten.

“Hospice was a daunting word; I immediately thought death. But we had amazing support from the team at home and then when mum was admitted to stay at the hospice, she was treated like a person, and that was really big for me.

“Her dignity and the fact that she is mum, she is Sharon, she is nana, was carried through the whole way and never once did they forget she was a person.

“You can tell there's compassion in all the nurses and the whole team at home and in the hospice, so I'm grateful for having them there for mum.”

Peaceful - the garden at St Helena Hospice (Image: St Helena Hospice)

The event raised more than £6,500 which will help to support people facing incurable illness and bereavement across north Essex.

It was organised by the charity’s senior fundraising team member Kelly McWilliams, who said: “It was lovely to have so many people gathered in the garden and have the daisies on display.

“Without people supporting events like these, we cannot continue to provide vital and essential care to the growing number of people who desperately need it, so we are so grateful to everyone who dedicated a daisy.”

Daisies are available to dedicate until September 10 by visiting sthelena.org.uk/dedicateadaisy or by calling 01206 931468.