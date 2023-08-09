First launched last month, visitors can enjoy a day out at the pier for just £2.

The scheme, which is run in collaboration with VisitBritain, proved so popular that funding ran out in around three weeks.

Now more vouchers are up for grabs in the campaign which has a large number of attractions signed up.

Pier director Billy Ball said that more than 3,000 families have already benefited by booking a Big Day Out Band, normally priced £24.99, for just £2.

He added: “It was great that so many people got their bands first time around – but many were left disappointed due to the huge take-up.

“We have been informed by VisitBritain that more vouchers are being released so there is another opportunity for those who missed out, but they will need to act fast.

“It is expected the vouchers will only be available for around seven to ten days, given the expected interest.”

Anyone wanting to benefit from the offer needs to buy a National Lottery ticket, Scratchcard or Instant Win Game.

The 19 digit lotto code is then entered onto the National Lottery website to obtain a voucher code from VisitBritain to save the £25 on a date of your choice up until the end of the year.

Then, the voucher code is taken to the pier’s ticket box on the ride deck and exchanged for the Big Day Out Band.