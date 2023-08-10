Broadband provider BeFibre announced it was coming to Brightlingsea last November and has officially set up new connections to 3,000 homes.

Frayer Millington, of Red Barn Road, was one of the first to use the new connection.

He said: "Having a house full, with four children aged between three and eighteen, the prospect of a full fibre connection was very exciting and seemed a little too good to be true.

"However, we’ve been consistently getting speeds of between 820 and 900 Mbps for over a month now and had no issues whatsoever.

"The installation process was simple too, the engineer visited at the end of the previous week to run the fibre cable from the telegraph pole to the external wall."

The announcement marks the town’s official launch of its fibre-to-the-premises connectivity scheme.

Ten months of designing, building and network testing by BeFibre’s sister company Digital Infrastructure led up to the launch of the new broadband connection.

Louise Elliott, chief customer and operations officer for BeFibre and Digital Infrastructure, said: "We need greater connectivity than ever before – whether we’re busy with video calls, working from home, binging on box-sets, or gaming.

"In truth, being online is now a necessary part of everyday life, therefore, we’re moving in line with an ever-evolving broadband market with our fit-for-the-future infrastructure, to ensure that we meet demand.”