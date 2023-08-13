An order is in place to temporarily close that length of The Green/The Path, Great Bentley in the District of Tendring, from the junction with Thorrington Road to the end a distance approximately 195m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on September 4 for 54 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while gas main replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.

Cowdray Avenue in Colchester will be temporarily closed from a point approximately 440m south east of its junction with Mason Road for a distance of approximately 25m in a south easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on September 4 for five days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while maintenance/repair works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

An order is in place to temporarily close that length of Hilltop Crescent, Weeley in the District of Tendring, from its junction with The Street to its junction with Mount Pleasant a distance of approximately 110m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on September 7 for six days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Oxford Road in Colchester will be temporarily closed from its junction with Maldon Road to its junction with Lexden Road a distance of approximately 400m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on September 4 for five days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

The Heath in Dedham will be temporarily closed from a point approximately 50m north west of its junction with Long Road East for a distance of approximately 20m in a north westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on August 21 for ten days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while maintenance/repair works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

An order is in place to temporarily close that length of Brent Hall Road, Finchingfield in the District of Braintree, from a point approximately 33m west of its junction with The Chase for a distance of approximately 35m in a westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on August 21 for five days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while new connection works are undertaken by UK Power Networks.

Vicarage Avenue in White Notley will be temporarily closed from a point approximately 140m north east of its junction with Church Hill for a distance of approximately 50m in a north easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on August 21 for five days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while new connection works are undertaken by Anglian Water.

Downs Road in Maldon is set for a temporary closure from its junction with Victoria Road for a distance of approximately 85m in a north easterly direction (traffic to flow in a north easterly direction only).

The temporary one way is scheduled to commence on September 4 for 26 days.

The temporary one way is required for the safety of the public and workforce while structure repair works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

An order is in place to temporarily close that length of Meadway, Maldon in the District of Maldon, from its junction with Saxon Way for a distance of approximately 30m in a south westerly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on September 7 for six days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while remedial works are undertaken by Swish Fibre.

Mayland Green in Mayland will be temporarily closed from its junction with Whitefeld Court for a distance of approximately 30m in a south easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on August 21 for five days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while site clearance works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

An order is in place to temporarily close that length of Burrows Road, Earls Colne in the District of Braintree, from its junction with High Street to its junction with Sims Close a distance approximately 50m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on September 4 for five days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while duct laying works are undertaken by County Broadband Ltd.

Bridge Street in Great Yeldham will be temporarily closed from its junction with High Street on September 8 for five days.

The closures are required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.