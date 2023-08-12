A WOMAN who let a man drive her car despite him not being insured has been fined.
Amber Brown, 29, permitted Benjamin Hann to drive her Ford Fiesta on the A133 at Clacton on September 27 2021.
Colchester Magistrates’ Court was told Mr Hann was not insured to drive the vehicle.
Brown, of School Road, Knodishall, admitted the offence when she appeared before the magistrates.
She was fined £135 and ordered to pay a £34 surcharge.
Brown was also handed six penalty points on her driving licence.
