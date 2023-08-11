An application has gone into Tendring Council asking for permission to turn the building at 28 Jackson Road into seven flats.

Under the bid an additional two floors would be added to the building to make it five storey.

The intended development also plans for seven self-contained one-bedroom flats on the upper floors.

In addition to this, the application also outlines a commercial unit on the ground floor.

In the bid to Tendring Council, the applicant outlines their intention to also transform the building externally.

For walls, in the place of the existing brickwork, the new development would instead use brick/render.

Meanwhile, the roof’s existing felt finish would make way for a new fibreglass replacement.

The Clacton Gazette left the office in the years prior to the pandemic.

Tendring Council will have the final say on the plans.