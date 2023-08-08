A PERVERSE man who covertly filmed a child as she bathed has been jailed for 18 months.
David Quick, from Walton, hid his mobile phone with its camera pointing towards the victim.
However, the 53-year-old was caught after she spotted the Samsung’s camera lens poking out the top of a washbag, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.
Quick was confronted by the victim after she accessed his phone and found a naked picture of herself on it in January 2019.
Richard Potts, prosecuting, said Quick was arrested later that day and police officers examined his phone in the investigation which followed.
The prosecutor said they found 55 category B indecent images of children on it and at least 40 category C indecent images, of which at least 14 images and one video were of the victim.
The distressing content had been feeding into a series of apps on his phone and removed from his camera roll in a bid to hide them.
The victim’s mother said Quick’s crimes were “precise, calculated and devious”, adding: “He took something from her that was not his to take and he did so in an underhanded way.”
Quick, of Saville Street, Walton, admitted two offences of voyeurism, taking indecent images of a child and possessing both category B and C indecent images of a child.
He was jailed for 18 months on Tuesday afternoon.
A victim personal statement read to the court detailed how the child has been left having nightmares following the ordeal.
She said: “I have anxiety and fear going out, mostly about seeing the person who did the crime out and about.
“Sleeping is a trouble for me as I have nightmares of the person who did the crime, one of them being kidnapped as I never knew who he really was.”
Steven Levy, mitigating, said: “The defendant wants me to explain and to apologise to [the victim] and members of [their] family for what he has done.”
Quick was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.
