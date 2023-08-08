David Quick, from Walton, hid his mobile phone with its camera pointing towards the victim.

However, the 53-year-old was caught after she spotted the Samsung’s camera lens poking out the top of a washbag, Chelmsford Crown Court heard.

Quick was confronted by the victim after she accessed his phone and found a naked picture of herself on it in January 2019.

Pervert - David Quick covertly filmed a child washing (Image: Newsquest)

Richard Potts, prosecuting, said Quick was arrested later that day and police officers examined his phone in the investigation which followed.

The prosecutor said they found 55 category B indecent images of children on it and at least 40 category C indecent images, of which at least 14 images and one video were of the victim.

The distressing content had been feeding into a series of apps on his phone and removed from his camera roll in a bid to hide them.

The victim’s mother said Quick’s crimes were “precise, calculated and devious”, adding: “He took something from her that was not his to take and he did so in an underhanded way.”

Jailed - David Quick (Image: Essex Police)

Quick, of Saville Street, Walton, admitted two offences of voyeurism, taking indecent images of a child and possessing both category B and C indecent images of a child.

He was jailed for 18 months on Tuesday afternoon.

A victim personal statement read to the court detailed how the child has been left having nightmares following the ordeal.

She said: “I have anxiety and fear going out, mostly about seeing the person who did the crime out and about.

Jail time - David Quick was jailed for 18 months at Chelmsford Crown Court (Image: Archant)

“Sleeping is a trouble for me as I have nightmares of the person who did the crime, one of them being kidnapped as I never knew who he really was.”

Steven Levy, mitigating, said: “The defendant wants me to explain and to apologise to [the victim] and members of [their] family for what he has done.”

Quick was made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order for ten years.