POLICE officers have appealed for the public’s help in trying to locate a missing man who may have travelled to Essex.
Paul Curran has been missing from Minster, on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent, since Sunday evening and officers are concerned for his welfare.
The 73-year-old is described as 5 ft 9 ins, of medium build, with a beard and moustache. He may have been wearing a blue jumper and dark blue coloured jeans.
A spokesperson for Kent Police said: “He is also known to drive a black Vauxhall Astra and inquiries suggest he may have travelled to Essex and London.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 999 quoting 07-1724.”
