Paul Curran has been missing from Minster, on the Isle of Sheppey, Kent, since Sunday evening and officers are concerned for his welfare.

The 73-year-old is described as 5 ft 9 ins, of medium build, with a beard and moustache. He may have been wearing a blue jumper and dark blue coloured jeans.

A spokesperson for Kent Police said: “He is also known to drive a black Vauxhall Astra and inquiries suggest he may have travelled to Essex and London.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Kent Police on 999 quoting 07-1724.”