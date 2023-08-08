British Transport Police is investigating the incident which happened at Brentwood station at about 6pm on Monday, June 26.

Detectives have now released an image of a man they “believe may have information which could help their investigation”.

Appeal - officers have released this CCTV image (Image: BTP)

A statement from British Transport Police said: “At around 6pm on Monday 26 June a woman was exiting the station when she was approached by a man and sexually assaulted.

“Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could help their investigation.

“If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 735 of 28/06/23.

“Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”