Members of Tendring’s elderly community visited the theatre on August 4 to watch sold-out show The Ladykillers at the McGrigor Hall.

This special treat was organised by The Rotary Club of Frinton-on-Sea.

Hosting a packed audience, The Rotary Club partnered with Home Instead Clacton, Frinton and Walton.

They invited members of the community to the show and provided transport to and from The McGrigor Hall.

Originally, The Ladykillers was a 1955 film comedy starring Alec Guinness and Peter Sellers.

Father Ted and Black Books co-writer Graham Linehan rewrote the story for the stage.

The Ladykillers is part of Frinton Summer Theatre’s season of shows at The McGrigor Hall which continues with a production of Bette & Joan, starring Greta Scacchi and Felicity Dean, from 8th to 12th August.

Later in August, the Big Top Tent on the Frinton Greensward will host Frinton Summer Theatre’s production of My Fair Lady from August 22 to September 3.

To book tickets, visit the Main Box Office at 60 Connaught Avenue or The Little Yellow Hut at The McGrigor Hall.

You can also call 01255 775727 or email boxoffice@frintonsummertheatre.org. Tickets can also be purchased from www.frintonsummertheatre.org.