The carnival will return to Clacton Pier from Friday evening, when the attraction and the town’s carnival organisers join forces to stage the Carnival Pier Night.

Taking place on Friday evening, an unlimited ride wristband costing £10 will be on sale, with the pass also allowing free rides from 6pm on Saturday and Sunday for the first time.

Also on Friday will be free live music, with the band Tailfeathers performing outside the Boardwalk Bar and Grill.

The carnival event began on Clacton Pier more than 100 years ago, and director Billy Ball has spoken of his pride in hosting the event.

He said: “It is a traditional and well-loved part of the town’s annual programme and we are delighted to be involved.

Fun and games – there will be activities for all the family over the course of the weekend (Image: Clacton Carnival)

“The organisers raise money for many local charities and causes and we will be boosting the coffers with our donation as usual.

“This year we have decided to offer our £10 unlimited rides band across all three evenings in case some families can’t make Friday.”

Paul Townend, Chairman of Clacton Carnival Association, said the event is a valuable addition to the week long activities.

He said: “This is a collaboration which works for both parties and it is great to be back where it started all those years ago in 1922.

“The pier is very much part of carnival history and it was the brainchild of then owner Ernest Kingsman.”

Tricks for children will be performed by James Magic from 12.30pm on Saturday, before more live music is on offer as Rankin 2 Tone performs from 1pm until 4pm before K.Marie takes to the stage from 6pm to 9pm.

The pier will then stage its famous firework display that Saturday evening, beginning roughly at 9.30pm, though it may begin later when it is suitably dark.

On Sunday, stilt walkers will heighten entertainment whilst SMC perform on stage from 1pm until 4pm.