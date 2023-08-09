The property, which is in Martello Road and has been granted full planning permission to be used as a four bedroom house, had been on the market since March.

The former police station had closed in 2015, and Essex Police then approached Sheen’s estate agents last year offering them the property.

It had originally been listed at £325,000 on RightMove, but the price tag was reduced to offers in the region of £310,000 in June.

Good value – the former police station had been priced at £325,000 before being reduced to offers in the region of £310,000 (Image: RightMove)

With the property having now sold, the former Walton Police Station can be used as a four-bedroom, two-bathroom house.

Despite being a former police station the property did not have any police cells, with Sheen’s sales negotiator and valuer James Denyer saying there are no special features to be found in the property.

He said: “There’s no hidden treasure or anything quirky like that, it was already set out like a normal house with the garden, off-road parking and other amenities.”

Some characteristics are still prominent in the building with many of the buildings decorated with blue walls and carpets, and a reception rooms still in place.

In the property description on the RightMove website, the building is described as being a “rare opportunity” for buyers.

Conversion – the house can now become a house after planning permission was approved by the council (Image: RightMove)

It read: “The property is conveniently situated a quarter of a mile from Walton's High Street and within five hundred yards of the mainline railway station and seafront.

“It is in the valuers opinion that an internal inspection is highly recommended to fully appreciate the accommodation on offer.”

Walton police station had been identified in 2011 as a building that could be sold by Essex Police.

The cost of relocating the station’s radio mast – a project which would have set the force back more than £20,000 – saw the building survive for another two years, but with Essex Police required to make £5.5 million in cuts, it closed for good in 2015.

At the time of the closure, former Chief Constable Stephen Kavanagh said: “Essex Police costs less per person in Essex every day than a pint of milk, making us a great value force but meaning that we’ve got no easy choices to make in terms of what to save.”