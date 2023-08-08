Brightlingsea Community Lido is a classic 1930s open-air swimming pool open from May to September.

The lido has a 50-metre unheated outdoor pool next to a smaller pool for toddlers and their parents. Owned by Tendring District Council it is leased to Brightlingsea Town Council on a 50-year lease and managed by a trust of mainly volunteers.

The Lido itself dates from the 1930s and was formed from reclaimed land. Originally a simple seawater pool it was updated during the 1970s to a fresh water pool, with a concrete pool and new changing rooms, plant room. The site as seen now is essentially a 1970s creation.

The trust, since its inception, has carried out an ongoing programme of improvement including refurbishment of the site and the expansion of the café resulting in increasing numbers of people using this facility which remains one of the few open-air public pools in the country.

The Lido was a shortlisted finalist in the East of England Tourism Awards 2021-2022.

This proposal is seen as an important further improvement to the facilities offered and will contribute to extending the operating season for the venue Planning committee member Councillor Maurice Alexander said: “I would like to congratulate the people who look after this area I had never been there before, I was quite stunned by it. It’s beautiful and I’d like to take my family there if I’m allowed to. I see no point or any way I can refuse it so my vote is approval”

A planning statement from the trust said: “The canopy is to be sited over part of the shallow pool. The pool as it exists is considered to be over large and it is in the process of being reduced in size. This will create a substantial deck area to accommodate people together with space of other activities. The proposed cover will provide useful shade and protection from inclement weather.”