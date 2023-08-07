A Ford Transit flatbed lorry was travelling on the west-bound carriageway when it collided with a pink Kia Picanto at about 12.45pm on Saturday.

Hertfordshire Police said the Picanto driver, an 81-year-old woman from Ware, died from the injuries she sustained.

The Transit driver, a 42-year-old man from Frinton, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving while over the limit for alcohol and drugs.

Police officers said the lorry had “strayed” onto the opposite carriageway moments before the collision.

The Beds, Cambs and Herts Serious Collision Investigation Unit has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Det Sgt Craig Wheeler said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the driver at this tragic time, who are being supported by specialist officers.

“We are appealing for anyone who was driving in the area at the time and witnessed the white flatbed lorry being driven prior to the collision, or the collision itself, to get in touch with us as soon as possible if they have not already done so.

“We are particularly interested in anyone who had a dash cam in operation at the time.”

Anyone with information should email craig.wheeler@cambs.police.uk.