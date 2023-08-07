A LIFEBOAT was called out to help a ship which got into trouble between Clacton and Mersea.
The Clacton lifeboat was called to a small vessel in the Colne Point area.
After a quick investigation the RNLI found that a line had been caught in one of the propellers which caused the boat to be unable to move.
The ship was able to free itself after 30 minutes despite several attempts by the lifeboat crew to help.
A safe return to the shore was prevented by an inoperative engine so the crew arranged an escort back to Brightlingsea marina.
The incident happened on Thursday, 3rd August at about 1pm.
