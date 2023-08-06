Clacton Pier has been putting on the displays throughout the school summer holidays.

Yesterday was set to be the second display but had to be postponed due to the weather.

It has instead been rescheduled for tonight, Sunday August 6.

A spokesman for the pier said: "Due to the inclement weather, tonight’s Fireworks Extravaganza cannot take place as planned.

"The fireworks will now take place tomorrow on Sunday 6th August at around 9.30pm.

"We are sorry for any disappointment or inconvenience this may cause."

There will be further events on Saturdays on August 12 and 19 as part of the pier’s largest-ever annual programme.

Speaking previously to the Gazette Pier director Billy Ball said that the idea of fireworks for the summer holidays was introduced a couple of years ago.

“It has proved very popular with residents able to watch them each week and thousands of visitors having the chance to see them whenever they come to Clacton,” he added.

“We put the displays on with the assistance of Dynamic Fireworks of Colchester and this year they are in association with Year of the Pier 2023.”

In addition, there will be further extravaganzas on Thursday, August 24, as part of the Clacton Airshow and three days later on Sunday, August 27.

The final one of the year will take place on November 4 to celebrate Guy Fawkes.