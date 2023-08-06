Challis had already defended her SB2 50m breaststroke title and also added bronze from the S3 150m individual medley earlier in the week.

The 19-year-old stormed to victory on Thursday evening in the women's S3 50m backstroke, finishing clear of Brazilians Edenia Garcia and Susana Schnarndorf.

"I haven't put in a personal best in that since Tokyo which had really frustrated me and I hadn't expected to do that time today so I'm over the moon," she said.

"Things are going really well this year and it's all about carrying that on into Paris (2024 Paralympic Games)."

In the last event of the night, Britain's 49pts S14 mixed 4x100m freestyle relay team of William Ellard, Jessica-Jane Applegate, Poppy Maskill and Jordan Catchpole took gold ahead of Australia and Brazil.

Maisie Summers-Newton had to settle for silver in the women's S6 400m freestyle.

Summers-Newton - who won the SM6 200m individual medley title on Wednesday - finished in a personal best time of five minutes and 19 seconds as Jiang Yuyan won gold for China.

Alice Tai collected her second medal of the week with bronze in the women's S8 100m freestyle to add to her 100m backstroke title as Cecilia Kethlen Jeronimo De Araujo took gold for Brazil ahead of Italy's Xenia Francesca Palazzo.

There was a first gold at the Manchester Aquatics Centre for Ireland as Roisin Ni Riain won the women's S13 100m backstroke.

The British mixed 4x100m medley relay quartet of Scarlett Humphrey, Rebecca Redfern, Stephen Clegg and Matthew Redfern finished fourth, clocking a national record time of four minutes and 34.57 seconds.

Scarlett Humphrey lowered her own British record with a time of 2mins 55.59secs as she finished fifth in the women's SM11 200m individual medley final.