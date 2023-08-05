Katherine Corrigan, was last seen in the Broomfield area on Saturday July 22.

The 27-year-old wearing a grey and black cardigan, green trousers and cream shoes.

Investigating Essex Police officers are focusing their enquiries in the Ingatestone area.

Superintendent Sharn Taylor said: “We believe that Katherine has strong links to Ingatestone and think that she has recently travelled to this area.

“We are asking the public to take a moment to look at Katherine’s photograph and contact us with any information you may have, no matter how small it seems.”

Essex Police inspector Samuel Girdlestone said in an appeal last week that the force is “very concerned” for Ms Corrigan’s welfare, with her family adding they are “desperately worried”.

Anyone who has seen Katherine or has any information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact police.

You can call the force on 101 or in an emergency, always call 999.