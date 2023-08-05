The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms today which covers all of Essex.

Drivers and commuters are set to expect longer journey times during the warning - in place from 11am until 10pm.

#StormAntoni will continue to move east across the UK today ⚠️



Heavy rain, thundery showers and strong winds are likely to lead to some disruption 👇 pic.twitter.com/1hhcag73eY — Met Office (@metoffice) August 5, 2023

Here is what the Met Office says to expect:

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, leading to some damage to buildings or structures

Delays to train services are possible.

A spokesman for the Met Office added: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop this afternoon, some being slow moving, particularly across southeastern parts of England later.

"Whilst some places will miss the worst of these, there is the potential for 15-25 mm of rain to fall locally within the space of an hour and perhaps 30-40 mm to accumulate in 2-3 hours. Lightning and hail may be additional hazards.

"Conditions will improve from the west through the evening, although only a slow improvement is expected across eastern England."