The opening of the new Clacton Trax Skatepark, organised by the contractor Betongpark, is taking place at the park next to Clacton Leisure Centre on Friday, August 11, from 2pm until 6.30pm.

Free introductory sessions will be available on the day with Betongpark providing skateboards, helmets and pads, while DJs will liven up the festivity.

Mark Stephenson, leader of Tendring Council, will open the proceedings with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 2pm.

A skate jam will commence from 2.30pm to 6.30pm, led by an expert team of skaters who will guide riders of all abilities and types of wheels through every element in the park, providing a prize for the best trick.

Funded by Tendring Council the £255,000 new skatepark will cater for riders of all abilities and is designed for skateboards, inline skates and BMX.

It offers a variety of transition features such as a bowled mini ramp with extension and quarter pipe hip, as well as a spacious street section with a feature pyramid and step-up.

Ivan Henderson, the cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the new facility would be a great asset to skaters from across Tendring and wheeled sports tourism.

He said: "We are really excited to reopen this facility which supports vibrant, healthy communities.

"The skatepark will offer a safe space for wheeled sports whilst promoting the benefits of physical activity for those not involved in traditional team sports."

A community planting event has been organised by Betonpark for Tuesday, August 8 and Wednesday, August 9, from 11am to 4pm.

Volunteers are requested to wear suitable clothing and footwear and will be provided with tools and refreshments.

Anyone interested should email infouk@betongpark.no.

Stuart Maclure, the development manager at Betongpark said: "We have created a modern, well-spaced skatepark in a green setting.

"The public consultation and continuous involvement with the residents have made this project really special for us.

"We look forward to skating it with everyone."