Michael King, 64, of Marine Parade West, Clacton appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of multiple sexual offences including voyeurism.

Mr King was initially arrested in December 2016, but the victim did not want to pursue the investigation following the initial arrest.

Several months later, however, the police received contact from the victim in August 2017 who had found the strength to pursue the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Kelly Blackwell said: "We’d received a report of a woman being sexually assaulted whilst in an address in Clacton

"In cases where the victims have withdrawn support, we often have to respect that decision however we are able to pick up the investigation again whenever the victim feels ready."

Following extensive enquiries, however, digital devices were seized which appeared to show Mr King had been filming the victim.

A thorough investigation from the police's Adult Sexual Abuse Investigation Team resulted in King being charged with rape of a woman over the age of 16, voyeurism, and causing a female 13 or over to engage in sexual activity.

Mr King pleaded guilty to voyeurism but not guilty to the other two charges but following a two-week trial, King was found guilty of causing a female 13 or over to engage in sexual activity.

He was sentenced to eight years in prison on Friday and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Following the sentence, the victim bravely shared her experiences of the investigation and encouraged others who have suffered from sexual abuse to report it.

She said: "I am heartbroken this man put me in danger and did not care enough to help me when I needed help the most.

"Every day I feel disgusting, worthless, violated.

"If a man comes anywhere near me I feel scared and panic and want to get away from them.

"However frightening, however stressful, however humiliating, I want my voice to be heard and the truth to be told."

Det Sgt Blackwell has now praised the woman for her bravery.

She added: "This woman has absolutely amazed me with her strength and bravery throughout an extremely challenging investigation.

"I hope that she is able to move forward with her life as what has happened to her does not define her."