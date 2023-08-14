Donna Potts lives in Burrs Road, not far from a bus stop, where there is currently a small hole caused by sunken tarmac on the side of a pavement.

The dip has appeared both next to and underneath a manhole cover.

Donna's 89-year-old neighbour recently stubbed his toe on the raised manhole cover, before losing his footing and falling into the road.

Fortunately, drivers passing by witnessed the incident and helped him get to Donna and her family.

Hazard - The raised manhole cover in Burrs Road (Image: Public)

Donna said: “It’s near a bus stop and so elderly people are passing it.

“He fell into the road. Had a bus come, things could have been much worse.

“I contacted Essex Highways, they gave me a reference number, tracked it to find out what’s happening. They said it will be assessed within 28 days.”

Donna first contacted Essex Highways through an online form but after not hearing back, she phoned them and selected ‘risk to life’ from their automated options.

She said: “I thought risk to life would have been actioned faster. I was a bit disappointed at that, really.”

Donna’s neighbour was subsequently treated in A&E after badly injuring his arm in the fall.

He is currently recovering at home but now has his arm in a sling, rendering it out of use.

A spokesman for Essex County Council said: “We are sorry to hear about the resident’s fall and hope they make a speedy recovery.

“This issue has been raised with the inspection team to investigate. Once an inspection has taken place, our track it tool will be updated accordingly.”

This is not the first time in recent months Burrs Road has found itself in the news.

In April, Tendring Council approved plans to extend the cemetery to about eight acres of land to the north of the site.

These plans were approved at a meeting of the council's planning committee.

Planning officers said the extension was required to create more plots, as the existing cemetery could run out of space in five years.